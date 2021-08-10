Watch
NeighborhoodsDelta Township - Grand Ledge

Actions

Masks will be required for all Grand Ledge students, staff, and visitors regardless of vaccination status

items.[0].image.alt
Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021
Grand Ledge Public Schools
Grand Ledge Public Schools
Posted at 10:17 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 22:17:04-04

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Masks will be required for all Grand Ledge students, teachers, staff, and visitors regardless of vaccination status starting Monday, Aug. 16.

The school board made the decision Monday night in a 5-2 vote.

The director of communications, John Ellsworth says the main goal was to maximize in-person learning and minimize disruptions caused by quarantining.

There will still be five full days of in-person instruction for the start of the school year.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cali Montana

Cali Montana

2:27 PM, Jan 20, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Cali Montana

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter