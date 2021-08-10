Masks will be required for all Grand Ledge students, staff, and visitors regardless of vaccination status

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Masks will be required for all Grand Ledge students, teachers, staff, and visitors regardless of vaccination status starting Monday, Aug. 16.
The school board made the decision Monday night in a 5-2 vote.
The director of communications, John Ellsworth says the main goal was to maximize in-person learning and minimize disruptions caused by quarantining.
There will still be five full days of in-person instruction for the start of the school year.
