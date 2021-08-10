Masks will be required for all Grand Ledge students, staff, and visitors regardless of vaccination status

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Masks will be required for all Grand Ledge students, teachers, staff, and visitors regardless of vaccination status starting Monday, Aug. 16.

The school board made the decision Monday night in a 5-2 vote.

The director of communications, John Ellsworth says the main goal was to maximize in-person learning and minimize disruptions caused by quarantining.

There will still be five full days of in-person instruction for the start of the school year.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

