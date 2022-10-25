Whitmer, Dixon face off in final gubernatorial debate Tuesday night on FOX 47

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will face off Tuesday night in the final debate ahead of the general election.

The candidates will answer questions that voters want to know before casting their ballots on Nov. 8.

Over 1.5 million absentee ballots have been requested for this election, according to the Michigan Secretary of State's Office. Over 150,000 of those ballots were cast by Oct. 11.

One of the moderators is FOX 47 News senior political reporter Elle Meyers alongside Chuck Stokes from WXYZ in Detroit and Doug Reardon from FOX 17 in Grand Rapids.

Elle sat down with both Whitmer and Dixon earlier this month to talk about the issues.

You can watch the debate starting at 7 p.m. on FOX 47 as well as online and on Facebook .

