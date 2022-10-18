A sit down interview with Republican gubernatorial hopeful Tudor Dixon

LANSING, Mich. — Polling shows that Michigan's race for governor is tightening up with Republican nominee Tudor Dixon gaining ground on the incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. FOX 47 News recently sat down with Dixon one-on-one to look at the issues she wants to tackle if she wins this closely-watched race.

“Definitely education and crime," Dixon said of her top issues she plans on prioritizing, if she is elected. "We see crime rising across the nation we know that Michigan is experiencing higher levels of crime. So making sure that our law enforcement officers feel that we are supporting them and then the economy.”

On the economy, the conservative commentator has her sights set on battling inflation by getting money back into the pockets of Michiganders.

“There is an opportunity to reduce our personal income tax," Dixon said. "That's crucial right now when people need money to get that back. That's a long term amount of money. The members of our community that are on a fixed income, let's look at them first, because those are the people that feel inflation the most.”

Another issue that's top of mind for Dixon -- education.

Last month, Dixon rolled out a framework of guidelines for schools that would ban curriculum discussion of sexual and gender identity for students in kindergarten through third grade.

Also in the classroom, she’s calling for a return to basics.

“We know that our kids are really behind, so for me, that's key. Getting our kids back on track, but also making sure parents know that I have their back, I want them to be involved. They're there. The final decision on their child's education," she said.

The issue of abortion has been dominant during this race. It's an issue on which Dixon is a hardliner. She only believes in exceptions to save the life of the mother.

“I think that we need to be clear with your viewers that abortion will be decided by the people or a judge in the state," she said.

That is Proposal Three she’s talking about, a ballot initiative that would place abortion rights into the Michigan Constitution with regulations in line with the standard that Roe v. Wade implemented before its repeal. Dixon tells me one priority will be to better fund pregnancy centers.

“I do think it's important that we have great family planning centers, and we have them across the state," Dixon said.

She went on to say she supports expanding access to contraception in the state.

“I believe the governor has just passed something that is expanding that in the state of Michigan," she said. "I think that's how people should be deciding to plan their family, and that, that should be readily available.”

Dixon says she supports comprehensive sex education in schools, depending on who is teaching that information.

“We're talking about your bodies changing at a certain point, and that's generally happening around fifth grade," Dixon said. "And I think that's important that we have health class in schools. We've seen Planned Parenthood come into some of our schools and start talking about sex education, I would like this to be a comprehensive plan that comes from medical professionals."

FOX 47 talked with Planned Parenthood of Michigan, and some school districts have approved curriculum with guest presenters to provide information from Planned Parenthood. A decision Dixon does not support.

"I know Planned Parenthood's agenda, and I don't want them in our schools," she said. "I'm just going to be flat out honest with you.”

Dixon stopped short of committing to accepting the election results on Nov. 8.

She believes she'll win with such a high number that it won't be a question.

Earlier this month, we also spoke with the Democratic candidate, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is running for a second term in office. We spoke with her at a campaign stop in Kalamazoo and talked about a variety of topics ranging from infrastructure to abortion.

You can watch that interview in the video player above.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook