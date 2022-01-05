1.5 million Michigan voters have requested absentee ballots

Watch Now

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Secretary of State has reported that more than 1.5 million voters in Michigan have requested absentee ballots for the upcoming election on November 8.

According to the Michigan Secretary of State, 1.16 million absentee ballots were cast in the 2018 general election.

Every registered voter in Michigan has the right to vote an absentee ballot. Applications for an absentee ballot can be submitted by mail, online, or in person at the local clerk’s office. The mailing status of an application can be tracked online on the Michigan.gov website.

Voters who receive their absentee ballot should complete it, sign the envelope, and either mail or hand-deliver it to their clerk’s office or ballot drop box. To be counted, the ballots must be received by the voter’s local clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on November 8.

More information on absentee ballots can be found on the Michigan.gov website.

