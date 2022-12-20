National Weather Service issues winter storm watch for mid-Michigan Thursday - Saturday

LANSING, Mich. — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch starting Thursday afternoon through Saturday evening for west Michigan and mid-Michigan.

This storm, which is expected to impact large swaths of the country, will make travel "very difficult to impossible" due to blowing snow and reduced visibility, according to the National Weather Service. The strongest winds are expected Friday.

"The hazardous conditions will impact the commutes and holiday travel," the agency said. "Strong winds could cause tree damage leading to power outages."

They are also predicting subzero wind chills both Friday and Saturday.

The snow will start to develop Thursday afternoon and become heavier that evening going into Friday.

The National Weather Service is currently predicting snowfall rates of an inch per hour at some points.

Our Chief Meteorologist Brad Sugden will be bringing you the most up-to-date information about the storm as it comes into the area. Here's our coverage so far:



