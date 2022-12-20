MSP provides tips for winter emergency preparedness

(WXYZ) — As we move through winter, Michigan State Police and other state emergency programs are encouraging Michiganders to prioritize winter emergency preparedness.

Michiganders should prepare both their homes and their cars for the winter, with several different tips.

To prepare your car for winter, MSP said follow these tips:

Have radiator system serviced

Replace windshield wipers and fluid

Have brakes, brake fluid, oil, battery, heater & exhaust checked

Keep an emergency preparedness kit in your vehicle with batteries, battery-powered or crank radio, flashlight, scraper, jumper cables, mobile phone charger, shovel, blankets and more in case you get straned

To prepare your home, MSP has these tips: