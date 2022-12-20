Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

MSP provides tips for winter emergency preparedness

Oakland County hiring part-time snowplow drivers
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
File Photo
Oakland County hiring part-time snowplow drivers
Posted at 1:58 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 13:58:44-05

(WXYZ) — As we move through winter, Michigan State Police and other state emergency programs are encouraging Michiganders to prioritize winter emergency preparedness.

Michiganders should prepare both their homes and their cars for the winter, with several different tips.

To prepare your car for winter, MSP said follow these tips:

  • Have radiator system serviced
  • Replace windshield wipers and fluid
  • Have brakes, brake fluid, oil, battery, heater & exhaust checked
  • Keep an emergency preparedness kit in your vehicle with batteries, battery-powered or crank radio, flashlight, scraper, jumper cables, mobile phone charger, shovel, blankets and more in case you get straned

To prepare your home, MSP has these tips:

  • Install weather stripping and caulking and insulating windows and doors
  • Insulate water lines that run along exterior walls
  • Have your furnaces inspected
  • Have fireplace and chimney cleaned
  • Install battery-operated carbon monoxide detectors near sleeping areas
  • Clean gutters to prevent ice dams from forming
  • Clear storm drain
  • Have an emergency preparedness kit stored safely in your house that includes water, nonperishable food, a first aid kit, extra batteries, a battery or hand-crank powered radio, emergency lighting or flashlights, extra blankets and warm clothing.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood

FOX 47 News is in your neighborhood!