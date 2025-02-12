LIVE BLOG: Powerful winter storm hits Mid-Michigan

1:30PM UPDATE FROM LANSING NEIGHBORHOOD REPORTER LARRY WALLACE:

The calm before the storm!

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and Public Service Director Andy Kilpatrick held a press conference Wednesday, advising neighbors not to speed on the roads during the snow storm. City officials also gave an update on their plans for plowing streets. Their first focus will be the main roads in the city. We’re told come Thursday, Lansing will see at least 16 plow trucks on the roads.

Lansing Residents Brace for Snow

HOW MUCH SNOW WILL WE GET?

At around 2 PM on Wednesday scattered snow will enter all of our neighborhoods and will progress through the evening hours. At 4 PM, heavier snowfall rates will allow for poor road conditions for the evening commute. Northern neighborhoods could see as much as 7" of snow once we reach Thursday morning.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY:

We are watching for eventful winter weather Wednesday into Thursday across our neighborhoods. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 1 PM Wednesday for all of our neighborhoods and last through Thursday morning. Impacts that we are watching for include accumulating snowfall, reduced visibility, and slick roadways.

