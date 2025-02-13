Helping Neighbors dig out after the storm.

I put out a Facebook post asking neighbors if I could shovel driveways and sidewalks.

Watch the video above to learn about Kendra Larsen's story.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm here near downtown Charlotte because I want to be there for my neighbors after the snowstorm. I put out a Facebook post asking neighbors if I could shovel driveways and sidewalks.

My first stop was at a woman's home just outside downtown. She told me she was too sick to shovel her sidewalk, so I helped her out.

While I was doing that, I got a message from another neighbor, a little outside of downtown. So I headed to meet her. Her name is Kendra Larsen, and I listened to her describe what clear sidewalks mean to her.

"It makes all the difference in the world. When I am out in about, I have to use a wheelchair; if I don't have clear sidewalks, I'm limited where I can go," Charlotte neighbor Kendra Larsen said.

She told me that in a sometimes divided world, she likes to see neighbors help each other and come together.

"I cannot express my gratitude enough to those who will help others, esp those who can't do for themselves even though they want to," Charlotte neighbor Kendra Larsen said.

We know the COVID-19 pandemic affected all of us, including Larsen, who unfortunately lost her mobility back in August of 2022.

"Long covid destroyed me, I used to be a school bus driver." Charlotte neighbor Kendra Larsen said.

"Up until about two years ago, I was completely able-bodied. I would be shoveling my driveway and my neighbor's driveway," Charlotte neighbor Kendra Larsen said.

So I got to work next door. Larsen says she and her whole family used to help these neighbors, but her older children have moved out, and she can't do it anymore and her husband had to get ready for work. So I filled in on this snow day.

The neighbor who lives here told me she'll be heading out to volunteer at the hospital on Friday. Now she'll have a little easier time getting there.

While I was in Charlotte, I ran into a neighbor who was also willing to help if it was needed.

"If someone comes and asks, of course we all have to help each other." Charlotte neighbor Hakki Tomanbay said.

Back with Larsen, she told me she feels blessed to be alive and has a message for the students she used to drive.

"It's been a rough road. like I said I was a school bus driver, and it was the best thing,'' Charlotte neighbor Kendra Larsen said.

"Hi kids," Charlotte neighbor Kendra Larsen said.

A hello to remember the students she used to drive, on a day she made sure to remember, her neighbor next door.

