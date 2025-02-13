Widespread Snow Exits our Neighborhoods as we Track more Snow for the Weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Widespread Snowfall has exited our neighborhoods this morning leaving us with accumulating snowfall from the ranges of 3-6" to clear out of. As winds shift from the west today, we could see some lake effect snow showers on the back end of this system. We are not expecting major impacts with these additional snow showers or any major additional accumulations.

Fox 47 News Preliminary Snow Reports from Wednesday

Today, high temperatures are ranging in the mid 20's with winds picking up later this afternoon, potentially exceeding 30 mph. Because of this, blowing snow is possible this afternoon. We will dry out this evening ahead of Valentines Day where we will get a short reprieve from any winter precipitation.

Fox 47 News Blowing Snow Possible with Breezy Conditions this Afternoon

However, that does not mean the weekend is safe from winter weather. Another system is expected to drive snow showers overnight Friday and into Saturday. Accumulations with this system are possible even though there are still some uncertainties with how this event will play out. The most snow is looking to fall during the overnight hours of Friday into Saturday morning.

Fox 47 News Snowfall Overnight Friday into Saturday

A brief lull in precipitation in the latter morning hours of Saturday will leave some time for clearing up the snow that fell overnight. Renewed possibilities for snow continue, however, through the afternoon, evening, and into Sunday as well. Sunday looks to be mainly lake effect snow showers possible as the low pressure system will have passed our neighborhoods. Travel hazards are definitely possible for the Saturday morning commute with potential impacts to the Saturday evening commute as well. We will continue to monitor as we get closer to the event.

Fox 47 News Snowfall Potential Friday Evening into Saturday

