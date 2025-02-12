Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Today as Snow Arrives Wednesday Afternoon

LANSING, Mich. — We are still watching for eventful winter weather today in our neighborhoods. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 1 PM Wednesday for all of our neighborhoods and last through Thursday morning. Impacts that we are watching for include accumulating snowfall, reduced visibility, and slick roadways.

Fox 47 News In Effect 1 PM Wednesday through 7 AM Thursday

Light snow has already been observed in southern Michigan Wednesday morning ahead of the steadier snow that will arrive later this afternoon. At around 2 PM on Wednesday scattered snow will enter all of our neighborhoods and will progress through the evening hours. At 4 PM, heavier snowfall rates will allow for poor road conditions for the evening commute. Northern neighborhoods could see as much as 7" of snow once we reach Thursday morning. Road conditions are expected to remain dicey for the Thursday morning commute as well. Make sure when traveling you are staying weather aware.

Fox 47 News Potential Snowfall Wednesday PM through Thursday AM

High Temperatures are expected in the mid to upper 20's Wednesday and Thursday before cooling and drying up for Valentines Day with mostly cloudy skies. We will track even more snow once we enter the overnight hours of Friday into Saturday. We could see more accumulating snow throughout the weekend as a low pressure system tracks across the Ohio plains Saturday into Sunday.

Fox 47 News More Snow on the Way for the Weekend

Once we head into a new week, we will be shifting focus over to our temperatures as they drop into the lower teens and possibly into the single digits for daytime highs. Overnight lows could also possibly plunge below zero. We will continue to keep an eye on it as we progress through the rest of the week and weekend.

Fox 47 News Colder Than Average Temperatures Favored Next Week

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook