LIVE BLOG: Former President Donald Trump set to campaign in Howell

HOWELL, Mich. — Former President Donald Trump is bringing the presidential race to our neighborhoods.

Tuesday afternoon, Trump will be headed to Howell to deliver remarks on crime and safety from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

FOX47 has a team of neighborhood reporters covering the visit. We'll keep you updated throughout the day on his remarks and the community's response.

11:00 AM UPDATE: We're starting to hear reaction come in from the Democratic side. The Harris for Michigan campaign said:

"Donald Trump is a convicted felon who saw violent crime in Michigan and across the country rise under his watch. His visit underscores the core choice in this election – between a prosecutor and a criminal, someone who has spent her life making communities safer and someone who encourages violence." Harris for Michigan

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel are holding a press call at 11:30 AM.

10:00 AM UPDATE: Senior Reporter Danny Valle spent Monday in Howell talking with neighbors and officials ahead of Trump's visit to Michigan:

Donald Trump visiting Howell to talk crime as voters split about his visit

