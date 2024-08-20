Former President Donald Trump bashes VP Harris, vows mass deportations if re-elected

Former President Donald Trump is bringing the 2024 presidential race to our neighborhood

Trump stopped in Livingston County where he gave remarks to the media, others in attendance

Video shows Trump giving remarks about crime and safety before leaving to North Carolina to continue his campaign

The national spotlight came to our neighborhood as former President Donald Trump visited Howell to give a speech about crime and safety.

Trump appeared at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday afternoon where he gave a speech to the media and crowd about his thoughts on crime and safety.

Moments after beginning his speech, Trump wasted no time bashing his opponent in the November election: Vice President Kamala Harris.

The former president, known for name-calling his opponents, referred to Harris as 'Comrade Kamala' and blaming her for a so-called 'Kamala Crime Wave'.

Trump also shared stories of crimes allegedly committed by illegal immigrants and vowed mass deportations if he's elected this November.

"We'll shutdown all deadly sanctuary cities throughout the country because all they do is shield criminals [from prosecution," Trump said. "We're going to close the border down Day One."

The former president also promised to invest in programs to hire more police.

"We're going to stand up for our law abiding citizens of America," Trump said.

Trump spoke for more than hour before he left to continue his campaign with a rally in Asheville, North Carolina on Wednesday.

