Former President Donald Trump coming to Howell on Tuesday

EAST LANSING, Mich — Former President Donald Trump is bringing the presidential race to our neighborhoods.

The Trump campaign announced on Saturday that Trump will be headed to Howell Tuesday afternoon to deliver remarks on crime and safety from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

The campaign's release specifically mentioned the need to secure the southern border, tackle lawlessness head-on, and re-establish law and order.

This is the first time Trump is coming to Mid-Michigan this campaign cycle, although campaigns for both he and Vice President Kamala Harris have appeared in Michigan multiple times in recent months.

