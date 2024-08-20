A small visit to a big city; How Trump's visit impacts Howell

Former President Donald J. Trump holds a press conference in Howell, Michigan.

Tuesday, neighbors gathered and waited outside for the former President.

Video shows neighbors sharing their mixed feelings about Trump coming into town.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It’s not your typical Tuesday in Howell,

"Howell is really a nice community."

Today, it’s a Trump Tuesday.

"I know it's a big deal for a lot of people, but I don't support him," said neighbor Bailey Durbin.

People in our neighborhoods have mixed feelings.

"I was like no, he's not going to be here in Howell. I didn't believe him."

The former President arrived Tuesday afternoon for a press conference to speak about crime and security, where hundreds of neighbors gathered.

"I just want to get a glimpse of the man; I love him."

While some are waiting to get a glimpse, others are avoiding the area at all costs.

"I definitely don't have any interest in being around when he is," said Durbin.

Neighbor Bailey Durbin tells me that she doesn’t understand how people can rally for the former President in her hometown after he was convicted of 34 felonies.

"I'm dumbfounded that he can even still run after that."

But for another neighbor, she says she will support the former President no matter what, and his being in Howell is just the icing on the cake.

"This is like history, you know what I mean, I love it," said Peggy Green.

Peggy Green, a Howell native, says she feels a sense of community as her friends join her.

"I know some of my friends took off work, and I expect to meet them here. It's going to be very cool," said Green.

Though some neighbors say they will miss the community of Tuesday's gathering, others say they are ready to go back to normal.

