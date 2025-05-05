What's on the ballot for neighbors in mid-Michigan?

As neighbors in mid-Michigan prepare to head to the polls on Tuesday, FOX 47 News wants to keep you informed on what to expect.

In the story below, you can see what each county will be voting on. You can find what's on the ballot in your exact jurisdiction and precinct by clicking here.

To keep up with election results as they come in, stick with FOX 47 News. You can find our up-to-date election results by clicking here.

What's on the Ballot in My Neighborhood?

Clinton County

Laingsburg Schools Sinking Fund Millage

St Johns Public Schools Bond Proposal

WATCH: St. Johns Schools hosts bond proposal information session

St. Johns Schools hosts bond proposal information session weeks before vote

Eaton County

Eaton County Public Safety Millage Proposition

Lakewood Public Schools Bond Proposal

Springport Public Schools Bond Proposal

WATCH: Everything you need to know about the Eaton County Public Safety Millage

IN-DEPTH: Everything you need to know about the Eaton County Public Safety Millage

Hillsdale County

Pittsford Schools Sinking Fund Millage Renewal

Ingham County

Perry Public Schools Bond Proposal

Springport Public Schools Bond Proposal

Webberville Schools Operating Millage Proposal

Jackson County