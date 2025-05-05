Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

What's on the ballot for neighbors in mid-Michigan?

Neighbors in mid-Michigan will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote. See what is on the ballot in your neighborhood in the story below.
Campaign 2016 Milestones
Toby Brusseau/AP
FILE - In this June 3, 2014, file photo, "I Voted" stickers sit on the registration table at the Canyon Lake Senior Center polling place in Rapid City, S.D. America is a year away from the big Election Day to come, in November 2016, the one with the next president on the ballot. (AP Photo/Toby Brusseau, File)
Campaign 2016 Milestones
Posted

As neighbors in mid-Michigan prepare to head to the polls on Tuesday, FOX 47 News wants to keep you informed on what to expect.

In the story below, you can see what each county will be voting on. You can find what's on the ballot in your exact jurisdiction and precinct by clicking here.

To keep up with election results as they come in, stick with FOX 47 News. You can find our up-to-date election results by clicking here.

What's on the Ballot in My Neighborhood?

Clinton County

WATCH: St. Johns Schools hosts bond proposal information session

St. Johns Schools hosts bond proposal information session weeks before vote

Eaton County

WATCH: Everything you need to know about the Eaton County Public Safety Millage

IN-DEPTH: Everything you need to know about the Eaton County Public Safety Millage

Hillsdale County

  • Pittsford Schools Sinking Fund Millage Renewal

Ingham County

  • Perry Public Schools Bond Proposal
  • Springport Public Schools Bond Proposal
  • Webberville Schools Operating Millage Proposal

Jackson County

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MASON NEIGHBORS: Do you have a story idea? Let's Talk!