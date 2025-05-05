What's on the ballot for neighbors in mid-Michigan?

As neighbors in mid-Michigan prepare to head to the polls on Tuesday, FOX 47 News wants to keep you informed on what to expect.
What's on the Ballot in My Neighborhood?
Clinton County
- Laingsburg Schools Sinking Fund Millage
- St Johns Public Schools Bond Proposal
WATCH: St. Johns Schools hosts bond proposal information session
Eaton County
- Eaton County Public Safety Millage Proposition
- Lakewood Public Schools Bond Proposal
- Springport Public Schools Bond Proposal
WATCH: Everything you need to know about the Eaton County Public Safety Millage
Hillsdale County
- Pittsford Schools Sinking Fund Millage Renewal
Ingham County
- Perry Public Schools Bond Proposal
- Springport Public Schools Bond Proposal
- Webberville Schools Operating Millage Proposal
Jackson County
- East Jackson Community Schools Bond Proposal
- Township of Leoni Public Safety Millage Renewal
- Springport Public Schools Bond Proposal
- Vandercook Lake Schools Millage Renewal