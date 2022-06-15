Mid-Michigan cooling centers open as high temperatures approach

LANSING, Mich. — Mid-Michiganders are preparing for the hot weather that’s expected to come this week. Residents are focusing on staying hydrated, finding shade and dressing for the weather.

“I’m making sure I have all my tank tops because you don’t want to overdress when it’s 90 degrees out,” said resident Jessica Yorko. “I am a huge fan of the skort. The skort allows you the nice about of breeze, but you can still climb a ladder if you need to.”

Mid-Michigan is expected to reach about 97 degrees on Wednesday, and on Thursday and Friday, temperatures will be in the mid to high 80s.

"It’s very, very hot. We don’t want anybody to get sick,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor. “We want to make sure there are options where people can go.”

There's also free swimming at the Hunter Park Pool and the Schmidt Community Center.

“We just want to make sure people are safe,” Schor said.

If you’re looking to catch a breeze and get some quiet time, East Lansing is pointing people to their cooling center, the East Lansing Public Library.

“It’s a place where people can come, and during extreme heat, they can come read a book, magazine, attend a program and something really nice for them to do during these hot times,” said East Lansing Public Library Director Kristin Shelley.

As the high temperatures approach, it seems like everyone has the same piece of advice.

“Stay hydrated, stay in the air conditioning,” Yorko said.

Lansing has eight cooling centers available:

Capital Area District Library - Downtown Lansing - 401 south Capitol Ave., Lansing, Michigan 48933

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: 517-367-6350

CATA Transportation Center - 420 south Grand Ave., Lansing, Michigan 48933

Weekday Hours: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Weekend Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: 517-394-1100

City of Lansing Foster Community Center - 200 north Foster St., Lansing, Michigan, 48912

Weekday Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Weekend Hours: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 pm

Phone: 517-483-4233

City of Lansing Gier Community Center - 2400 Hall St., Lansing, Michigan 48906

Weekday Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Weekend Hours: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: 517-483-4313

City of Lansing Letts Community Center - 1220 west Kalamazoo St., Lansing, Michigan 48915

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Phone: 517-483-4051

City of Lansing Schmidt Community Center - 5825 Wise Road, Lansing, Michigan 48911

Weekday Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Weekend Hours: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: 517-483-6686

CADL - South Lansing Library - 3500 south Cedar St., Lansing, Michigan 48910

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: 517-272-9840

The Outreach (City Rescue Mission of Lansing) - 601 north Larch Street, Lansing, Michigan 48910