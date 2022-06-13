Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories posted

LANSING, Mich. — A Heat Advisory has been posted for Clinton, Eaton, Ingham and Jackson counties from noon Tuesday until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s, with dew point temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. This will generate heat index values ranging between 100 to 103 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been posted for Hillsdale County from Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday evening. Combining the actual temperature and dew point temperature, the heat index will range between 100 to 110 degrees.

The combination of heat and humidity in mid-Michigan will be dangerous on Tuesday and Wednesday, having a potential for heat-related illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in cool areas, do your best to stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Also, don't forget about your pets!

