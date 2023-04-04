Michigan upgraded to 'Enhanced Risk' for severe weather Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — Nearly all of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan has been placed under an "Enhanced Risk" of severe storms Wednesday, including the possibility of tornadoes and large hail.

FOX 47 Chief Meteorologist Brad Sugden has been tracking this storm system, and Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service heightened the risk of severe thunderstorms from slight to enhanced.

Courtesy National Weather Service

The storm system is moving in Tuesday afternoon with a marginal risk for severe storms, and then, the risk increases through Wednesday morning and afternoon into an enhanced risk.

But, what is the difference between marginal, slight and enhanced risks of severe storms? Well, the National Weather Service defines a marginal risk as "isolated severe thunderstorms possible," while a slight risk is "scattered severe storms possible" and an enhanced risk is "numerous severe storms possible."

Some of the threats from this storm system include quarter-sized hail or larger, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and localized flooding.

Courtesy National Weather Service

The Red Cedar River is already under a flood warning until 2 a.m. Friday, which was extended from Thursday at noon Tuesday, and most of mid-Michigan is under a flood watch.

Brad has estimated about a 10% chance for isolated tornadoes in mid-Michigan, and he said "the best chances for tornadoes will be in the [Wednesday] late afternoon/evening round of storms."

The chance for hail is slightly larger with Brad setting it at a 30% chance.

"It's not often weather makes me nervous... but a 10% hatched area for tornadoes over Michigan makes me nervous. If that says anything," Brad said in a post on Facebook.

The National Weather Service also released a graphic on storm preparation.

Courtesy National Weather Service

