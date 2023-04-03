Parts of mid-Michigan under flood watch through Tuesday morning, Red Cedar River under flood warning

LANSING, Mich. — The National Weather Service has placed parts of mid-Michigan under a flood watch beginning at 8 p.m. Monday and going until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The flood watch includes Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties.

The watch says that it is in place because "flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible," and "creeks and streams may rise out of their banks."

"Over an inch of rain is possible tonight. Total precipitation amounts since Jan. 1 are much above normal across the area, and at some locations are near record," the watch said. "Very wet soil due to heavy rain on Friday may result in efficient runoff of rain water tonight."

In addition to the watch, the Red Cedar River is under a flood warning until 2 a.m. Thursday due to minor flooding of the river.

When the river is at 7 feet, low-lying areas can expect minor flooding, and when it is at 8 feet, the Michigan State University athletic fields can experience some minor flooding along with the Potter Park Zoo parking lot.

As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, the river was at 6.9 feet, but it is expected to drop before more rain comes in Tuesday.

