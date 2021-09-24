Lansing police: 'A lot of things done very well' in run up to Anthony Hulon's death in custody

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Police Department has released the findings of their internal investigation of the in-custody death of Anthony Hulon, who asphyxiated after being handcuffed by officers and pinned to the ground.

“During this review process board members observed how well LPD personnel did," said the report, which was released today. "The board’s consensus was some things need to be improved but there were a lot of things done very well. With that being said, it cannot be emphasized enough that officers and detention officers must diligently seek to differentiate between behavior and other observations that warrant medical care in all types of incidents.

"All LPD personnel involved in this incident conducted themselves professionally and with compassion for the deceased Anthony Hulon who was clearly in crisis,” the report added.

Hulon was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence after allegedly assaulting his roommate. He was taken to Sparrow Hospital because he was behaving erratically and found to have ecstasy and methamphetamine in his system.

When Hulon was in jail, officers handcuffed and pinned him to the ground. A video from the police station shows Hulon telling the officers he couldn’t breathe and was going to pass out. The officers continued to pin him down.

He died in April of 2020 but the city did not discuss the role of officers in his death or the fact that a medical examiner ruled the death a homicide due to asphyxia until Hulon's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the fall of 2020.

In March of 2021, a Michigan State Police detective told the family the four officers involved would not face charges.

The report specified that the autopsy definition of “homicide” is different than the legal definition. The autopsy determined the cause of death as asphyxia, but the internal investigation pointed to the fact that Hulon’s autopsy also showed he had methamphetamine in his system.

In April, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Hulon may have unknowingly ingested a dangerous substance laced in the drugs.

The report recommended that officers receive additional training on mitigating health risks and de-escalation and that the department should "establish a response process to all complaints where breathing difficulties are expressed," among other things.

It also recommended the department "establish guidelines regarding circumstances that may require an officer’s name being withheld from the media for a period of time."

In a press release, Lansing Police department said it “is not at liberty to give any further statement on this incident due to the fact there is pending civil litigation.”

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

