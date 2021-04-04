'Not try...we are going to get justice;' Protestors and Hulon's family want justice following his death

LANSING, Mich. — Next week will mark one year since Anthony Hulon died in Lansing Police custody. On Saturday, his family and dozens of protestors gathered downtown to continue fighting for justice.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Protestors gathered downtown to show fight for justice for Anthony Hulon.

“We’re out here today to try to get justice. No not try. We are going to get justice,” said Myka Armisted a member of We the Free People of Lansing.

Hulon was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence last April. When at the jail, officers handcuffed and pinned Hulon to the ground. Hulon told officers he couldn't breath, but they didn't ease up.

Buckfire Lawfirm, 2020. Anthony Hulon was 54 at the time of his death.

“They killed him a month before George Floyd. A month," Armisted said. "And they killed him exactly how George Floyd was killed.”

A medical examiner found Hulon died from asphyxia and ruled his death a homicide.

Hulons family filed a wrongful death lawsuit last fall. On March 15, a Michigan State Police detective told the family the four officers involved would not face charges.

“We want to come back every time and each time they have to come back and deal with this… until we get justice,” Armisted said.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Protestors listened to speakers outside of the Lansing Police station.

So they marched, hoping to make a difference and calling for Attorney General Dana Nessel to take another look at the case.

"We're back out here because we heard that they are not going to do anything," Armisted said.

Armisted said she's happy with the turnout today.

“We put all of our personal things aside and came unite so that was a really good turnout," she said.

Armisted said she and the other protestors will keep fighting along side Hulons family for justice.

“To get justice and we’re against police brutality.”

