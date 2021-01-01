Hello, Lansing!

I’m Margaret Cahill, a multimedia journalist, and producer for Fox 47 News. I can’t pinpoint when my love for news began; but it drove me from my hometown right outside of Chicago to Marquette University, where I studied journalism and political science. At Marquette, I worked intensively in student media for both the tribune and television news station. My multimedia interest never stopped, and throughout the past few years, I’ve worked in both print and broadcast outlets.

Now, my storytelling passion has brought me here! Lansing, I am so excited to learn from you and about you. And of course, tell your stories along the way!

I believe in the importance of quality journalism and the impact it has on society and want to do my best to deliver this public service.