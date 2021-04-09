Nessel: No charges against Lansing police in death of Anthony Hulon

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing police officers won't be charged in death of Anthony Hulon in the Lansing lockup last April, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday morning.

Michigan State Police conducted an investigation into Hulon’s death and submitted their findings to Nessel's office for review.

After reviewing the investigator's report, Lansing Police Department reports, the autopsy report and photographs, medical records from Sparrow Hospital, a toxicology report and over 40 hours of video, the attorney general's office found insufficient evidence to justify criminal charges against the officers involved,

“The officers in this case did what they were supposed to do under the circumstances,” said Nessel. “I realize that fact provides little comfort to Mr. Hulon’s family as they grieve the loss of their loved one. Our job is to determine whether the officer's actions constituted a criminal act, and we have found no evidence to support criminal charges.”

