LIVE BLOG: Solar Eclipse Coverage in our Neighborhoods

10:00AM:

Monday's solar eclipse has brought a ton of excitement to mid-Michigan, but where are the best places to take it in?

Our team of neighborhood reporters has identified several spots to check out when the eclipse passes through.

Watch the video above to see where to view the eclipse in Lansing, Jackson, DeWitt, and Michigan State University.

9:00AM:

8:30AM:

It's the big question on everyone's mind! What will the weather be like for today's eclipse?

Here's what meteorologist Jake DeRees is tracking...

Model guidance has improved our chance to see the eclipse with no cloud cover for the 3 PM hour. However, a few models have shown the area of clouds over our region during the event, but more focused on our southern neighborhoods such as Jackson and Hillsdale. Jake DeRees

