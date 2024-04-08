Check out the solar eclipse at Lansing Brewing Co.

Video shows the patio at Lansing Brewing Co., where a Solar Eclipse Watch Party will be held Monday.

The event will feature a DJ, games, food and drinks.

Special eclipse-themed drinks will be on the menu for the occasion.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Excited for the solar eclipse? On Monday, Lansing Brewing Company is hosting a Solar Eclipse Watch Party, and the whole family is invited.

"This is gonna be one big giant celebration, celebrating for most people a once in a lifetime opportunity to see the solar eclipse," said Brandon Currin, server and bartender at Lansing Brewing Co.

On Monday, this patio outside of Lansing Brewery Co. will be filled with music, games, food, and drinks, all in celebration of the solar eclipse.

Brandon Currin is a server and bartender at Lansing Brewing Company. He says the patio offers a prime spot to view the eclipse.

"The people here are amazing, the guests and co-workers," said Currin. "Lansing Brewing Company is great being right in the center of Lansing, it's a premier viewing location, we're excited to have the people out and just checking out our great event space."

The event will feature a DJ and full patio service, and this watch party is open for the whole family.

"This is a wide open space out here on our patio, there's plenty of room for the kids to run around," Currin said. "Like I said, there is games such as cornhole and bocce ball that will be out tomorrow, and the weather looks amazing for this event."

And to celebrate the special occasion, special eclipse elixirs will be on the menu. Brandon gave me a sneak peek.

"So this is gonna be our Sunset Paloma, and this is our Sicilian Sunset Beermosa," said Currin.

Brandon says you can call ahead to reserve a table, but says there should be plenty of space for everyone to come. And with plenty of parking space, there will be room to come out and watch the solar eclipse with your neighbors.

"This will be a good opportunity for people to come out and have fun and make sure they are taken care of," said Currin.

The event runs from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and make sure to bring your solar eclipse safety glasses with you.

