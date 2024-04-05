ECLIPSE SAFETY: Where you can find solar eclipse glasses in Jackson

Video shows the Jackson District Library, one of thirteen branches giving away free solar eclipse glasses.

Calvin Battles, Adult Services Coordinator, shares some other eclipse-related activities the library is offering.

Listed below are a few other options where neighbors can find some glasses.

If you plan on viewing the solar eclipse, you'll want to make sure you do so, safely. In Jackson, the Jackson District Library (JDL) is giving free glasses away at all 13 locations. Calvin Battles said the American Library Association partners with the Space Science Institute to provide solar eclipse glasses to any library who asks for them, so there could be libraries outside of just Jackson that give them away, as well.

However, at the Jackson District Library, they offer more than just glasses. According to Battles, each branch has an eclipse-related activity. At the Carnegie Branch, they have a chalk art activity, where children can draw their own eclipse.

Battles recommends calling your local branch before going to pick up your pair, because these special glasses are going fast. The Jackson District Library is limiting one pair of glasses for every two people in a family.

If you don't pick up your pair at JDL, there are a few other locations around Jackson that will be giving away glasses:

Meijer has them near the checkout area. Jackson Public Schools will be handing them out to students and teachers, so that they can experience the eclipse while they're at school. Sandhill Crane Vineyards will be giving away a free pair of glasses with a purchase of a glass of wine during their watch party on Monday. Jackson College is also hosting an event at their Astronomical Observatory, where they will have glasses and solar telescopes to safely watch the eclipse.

