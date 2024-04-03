Jackson Prepares for 2024 Solar Eclipse with Several Events Planned Throughout the Area

WSYM Path of Totality

The 2024 Solar Eclipse will be moving northeast, across the country early next week. Even though our neighborhoods are not within the path of Totality, Michigan still has the possibility to see the eclipse within a larger percent coverage. This will be occurring in our state during the mid-afternoon hours.

Throughout the neighborhood of Jackson, multiple events have been planned. Looking at the eclipse itself, the Jackson area is expected to reach its max percent coverage at 3:12 PM at 97.6% covered. The path will start to affect the Jackson area throughout the afternoon starting at 1:56 PM and reaching 50% coverage at 2:39 PM. Following the max coverage, the Jackson area will still see impacts of the eclipse with 50% coverage at 3:44 PM, and the event ending at 4:25 PM.

Events in Jackson begin tomorrow at Jackson College with a Solar Eclipse Event, where an informational preview of the Eclipse will be presented in James McDivitt Hall, Rm 216 at 6:30 PM. Guests will learn more about the Astronomical Observatory and Eclipse glasses will be provided.

Following the preview, Jackson College will host a daytime viewing event beginning at 1:45 PM at the Astronomical Observatory. Eclipse glasses will be provided as well as a solar telescope for those to safely view the eclipse.

Sandhill Crane Vineyards is also hosting a Solar Eclipse Viewing Party on April 8th. The event runs from 12-4 PM and will also have a "Get glasses with a glass" promotion where guests could receive eclipse glasses with a purchase of a drink while supplies last.

For those wanting the most coverage in Michigan, three areas including the Erie State Game Area, Sterling State Park, and Lake Hudson Recreation Area all have max percent coverage over 99% with 100% totality lying south of the Michigan border.

