Dr. Khaldun recommended a mask mandate for schools to Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS director

(WSYM) — The state's top health official has recommended that there be a mask mandate in schools, but the state has not issued such a mandate.

Speaking to the media following a COVID-19 data update, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said her job the entire pandemic has been to recommend public health interventions.

"I have recommended that if a mask mandate were in place and it were followed, it would likely decrease the spread of COVID-19 in schools," Khaldun said.

Last week, the state updated its school guidance recommending universal masking for students and staff regardless of vaccination status.

"I've said it before, I'm concerned about what is happened and what could happen with our schools," Khaldun said.

She also recognized that there is a law that would allow the state's health department, to create the mandate, but neither Whitmer nor MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel has not yet made that decision. Khaldun said she couldn't say why.

During the press conference, the MDHHS State Epidemiologist showed a model about how kids can spread COVID-19 in the classroom.

According to the models released by the state with the University of Michigan, one child who had COVID-19 from the delta variant would infect half of the other students in just three hours in elementary schools and two hours in high schools if no masks were worn.