MDHHS: COVID-19 breakthrough cases account for less than 1% of fully vaccinated Michiganders

(WSYM) — Less than 1 percent of fully vaccinated Michiganders are considered COVID-19 breakthrough cases, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Related:

The MDHHS held a press conference Wednesday to provide an update on the current state of COVID-19 across Michigan.

The MDHHS reports that since January 1, 2021, 12,121 cases met the criteria for a breakthrough case after the person tested positive 14 days or more after being fully vaccinated. According to health officials, vaccine breakthrough cases are expected and no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness in a vaccinated population. Of those 12,121 breakthrough cases, the MDHHS reports that 711 people were hospitalized and 247 people died, noting that 217 of the deaths were people aged 65 or older.

More than 4.9 million Michiganders are fully vaccinated with 82.2 percent of people aged 65 and older fully vaccinated.

This update comes on the same day as health officials in the federal government recommended that all Americans seek out a booster shot eight months after becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19.