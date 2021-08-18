Watch

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

COVID-19 spreading faster in Michigan with delta variant, health officials say

Posted at 12:38 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 12:42:27-04

(WSYM) — COVID-19 is spreading faster in Michigan with the delta variant, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said during a news update Wednesday.

MDHHS says Michigan is now in high transmission; percent positivity is at 7.7 percent, increasing from 7 percent last week.

The current case rate is 102 cases per million, an increase from 77.2 last week.

Additionally, 99 percent of positive tests available for sequencing in Michigan were identified as delta variant.

More than half of the counties in Michigan are at a high transmission level, MDHHS said.

The number of active outbreaks is also up 36 percent from last week. In the past week alone, 86 new outbreaks were identified. The manufacturing and construction industry reported the most new and ongoing outbreaks this week, MDHHS said.

