Watch

Coronavirus

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Actions

State: 97.6% of COVID-19 cases between January & July were those not fully vaccinated

items.[0].image.alt
Charles Krupa/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of Exeter, N.H., High School. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Virus Outbreak Vaccine
Posted at 12:40 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 12:42:58-04

(WSYM) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services provided an update on COVID-19 data in the state on Wednesday, showing a majority of people who have gotten COVID-19 were not fully vaccinated.

Related: MDHHS: COVID-19 breakthrough cases account for less than 1% of fully vaccinated Michiganders

According to the state, 97.6% of cases between Jan. 15 and July 28 were in people who were not fully vaccinated. That equals 388,584 total cases of people who were not fully vaccinated.

Related: COVID-19 spreading faster in Michigan with delta variant, health officials say

In that time, there were 9,178 breakthrough cases, and the percentage of fully vaccinated people who developed COVID-19 was just .21%.

The data also found that 94.5% of people hospitalized between Jan. 15 and July 28 were not fully vaccinated, and the percentage of those who were fully vaccinated was 5.5%.

As for those who have died from COVID-19, 95% of the deaths in that same time period were from people who were not fully vaccinated, according to the state.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine

11:04 AM, Mar 15, 2021

Click Above For COVID-19 Vaccine Information

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.