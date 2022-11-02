What's on my ballot? A look at Proposal 1

LANSING, Mich. — There are three proposals on the November ballot that could implement some major changes here in Michigan. Now, we’re taking a look at Proposal 1 which, if passed, will change how long lawmakers can serve in the state Legislature.

“We've seen scandal after scandal of inept, corrupt lawmakers creating a mess in Lansing and then leaving it for some future legislature to clean up," said state Sen. Jeremy Moss, who has supported the proposal. "I think people need to be accountable for their actions.”

Right now, legislators can serve for up to six years in the Michigan House and up to eight years in the state Senate.

Proposal 1 would allow politicians to serve for a combined 12 years in the state Legislature and allows them to serve the entire time in one chamber, if they are able. But, it also shortens the amount of time a lawmaker can be in the legislature as a whole– down to 12 total years instead of 14 years.

“That's the first piece. The second piece is is transparency," he said. "We are one of only two states that do not require our state lawmakers to disclose our personal finances. And we've seen those breaches of trust over the last several years. We've seen a landlord introduce bills that would help out landlords at the expense of tenants. We've seen bail reform held up because a bail bondsman doesn't want to impact his own business. We need more information about our outside income and our financial interests.”

Opponents of this proposal argue that if the proposal were approved, it wouldn’t allow for sufficient legislative turnover. They argue that this could lead to more "career politicians," the idea that lawmakers would get elected and then not work for their constituents for as long as they're in office. They also argue the financial transparency requirement of the proposal could be challenged in court if it passes.

We’ll be closely following the three proposals on the ballot in this upcoming election, so make sure you’re watching FOX 47 News for all the election results.

