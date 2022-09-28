What's on my ballot? A look at Proposal 2

LANSING, Mich. — In this series, we’re taking a look at the proposals that will be on your ballot this November. Now, we’re taking a look at Proposal 2, which aims to expand voter access.

"Proposal 2 is a constitutional amendment that will protect our fundamental right to vote. Proposal 2 will ensure that every eligible voter can vote, know that their voices are heard," said Micheal Davis, the executive director of Promote the Vote 2022.

Among other changes, Proposal 2 would implement up to nine days of early voting and allow voters to register for absentee ballots for future elections.

“Proposal 2 will also enhance election integrity and increase election security by modernizing the way that we administer elections to make our elections more accessible and convenient for the voters of Michigan," he said.

Here’s a look at all the changes:



If passed, the proposal would also allow registered voters to vote without their state ID to sign an affidavit to prove their identity

Allow public sources and charities to fund elections–depending on disclosure rules

Require military and overseas ballots to be counted as long as they’re postmarked by election day

Increase the number of ballot drop boxes

“With the current climate and everything going on, we want to make sure that we're not just that status quo or stop in there. We want to ensure that we are really ensuring access to the ballot for for more Michiganders," Davis said.

