What's on my ballot? A look at Proposal 3: The abortion rights ballot measure

LANSING, Mich. — The November general election is fast approaching, and we now know for sure what will be on the November ballot. In this series, we’re taking a look at the proposals before voters, and today, we’re taking a look at Proposal 3: the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative.

“This proposal will allow a person to make and carry out all of their decisions regarding pregnancy, same as we have had under Roe v. Wade before June 24 when those rights were taken from us," said Nicole Wells Stallworth, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan.

The proposal doesn't just cover abortion care, but also other health care related to pregnancy and reproduction.

“That means prenatal care, postpartum care, contraception, infertility treatment and allows access to abortion," Stallworth said. "It allows for a person to decide how what kind of medical care that they will have post miscarriage. And it prevents criminalization.”

Under Michigan’s trigger law, the 1931 abortion ban as it is commonly called, doctors and other medical professionals are vulnerable to prosecution for performing an abortion. Stallworth calls this ban one of the harshest in the country.

“If we don't pass Proposal 3, that law could go back into effect," she said. "It's something that is very serious, and we want to make sure that abortion remains legal here in our state.”

The proposal has been met with some opposition from anti-abortion groups who feel the ballot initiative goes too far. The Citizens to Support MI Women and Children, a coalition opposed to the proposal claims that the proposal is dangerous.

“RFFA’s Anything Goes Abortion Amendment is dangerous for women," Christen Pollo, a spokesperson for the coalition, tweeted in May. "It repeals important safety measures and regulations that protect women. Care about women’s health? Don’t sign.”

There have been claims that the proposal legalizes some abuse, but Stallworth tells me those claims are simply misinformation.

“There's nothing in our proposal that prevents parents from being involved in their child's medical and medical decisions...It does not legalize pedophilia. There's nothing in our proposal and Proposal 3 that interacts with pedophilia or would legalize pedophilia. That is an opposition tactic to incite fear in people, to make them afraid about this proposal," she said. "Proposal 3 does not repeal safety regulations related to women's health. Very specifically, Proposal 3 does restore the rights that we've had under Roe v. Wade for nearly 50 years.”

It’s important to know just what you’re voting for this fall, so if you still have questions, Stallworth encourages you to do your own research using reputable sources.

