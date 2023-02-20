National activists come to Lansing to push for gun control laws

LANSING, Mich. — Last week, Michigan Democrats introduced gun control bills in the Legislature, and on Monday, Michigan State University students and politicians gathered at the Capitol to push for progress.

“What we’re doing right now as a country isn’t working. The cycle that we’re in of endless debate and inaction is not working," said David Hogg, who survived the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida and co-founded March for Our Lives.

Now, those calls have come to Michigan after a mass shooting on the campus of Michigan State University killed three students and critically-injured five others . State Sen. Rosemary Bayer tells me she's hopeful for swift movement on a package of bills.

“How could it possibly be too soon? We’re at least 10 years too late," said Bayer.

But not everyone agrees. During Monday's press conference, Great Lakes Gun Rights sent out a statement vowing to recall lawmakers who support the proposed reforms.

“We urge Michigan Democrats to drop their politically-motivated gun control push and for Republicans to oppose all these bills," the gun rights group wrote. "If they do not relent, we’re preparing to work with local activists and voters in districts across the state to recall any lawmaker who votes for these gun control bills."

Still, Bayer is hopeful the new Democratic majority in the Michigan Legislature will allow swift movement on a package of bills that have been introduced that to tackle different elements of gun control. She says her response to arguments against reform are a couple of simple questions.

“I’m like, you like what we have? You like this where kids are getting shot? You think this is the world? This is your choice? You’re wrong," she said.

MSU students also held a second, even larger sit-in at the Capitol on Monday to push politicians to take action.

That package of bills will have a hearing on Thursday, and we’ll follow along.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook