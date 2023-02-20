Take a Stand protest against gun violence held at Michigan Capitol as MSU students return to class

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — A large crowd has gathered on the lawn at the Michigan capital for a protest rally in the wake of last week's deadly shooting at Michigan State University.

The rally featured speakers in Michigan State University clothing, as well as singers.

Protest on the grounds of the Michigan State Capital

Video from Chopper 7 shows hundreds of people on the grounds, many of them sitting as part of the protest.

The rally was titled Take A Stand and a flyer promoting it included the statements "Protest Against Gun Violence" and skip class. It comes on the day students returned to campus for class, and a week after three students were killed and five students were injured.

It also featured a speech by the Founder of March For Our Lives David Hogg, who came to prominence following the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.