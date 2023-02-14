'Michiganders and Americans everywhere are thinking of you today,' what we know about the MSU mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Elissa Slotkin and other officials spoke to the public Tuesday morning to give an update on the Monday night shooting on the Michigan State University campus.

Three people have died and at least five were injured in the shooting that occurred in Berkey Hall and the MSU Union around 8 p.m. Monday .

Whitmer said she spoke with President Joe Biden Monday night and said he pledged his support to help the MSU community.

"Michiganders and Americans everywhere are thinking of you today," she said.

"Many of us have gone through the grim exercise of figuring out who are last call would be to," Whitmer said. "Last night, a lot of kids on this campus made those calls. They worried for their lives and their friends and their fellow Spartans. Parents across Michigan were on pins and needles calling their kids to tell them that they loved them."

She went on to say that words are not enough and vowed for action.

"We are all broken by an all too familiar feeling," Whitmer said. "Another place that is supposed to be about community and togetherness shattered by bullets and bloodshed."

Tuesday was also the fifth anniversary of the Parkland shooting, and according to the Gun Violence Archive, there has been 64 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2023.

In her statements, Slotkin thanked law enforcement for their response and talked about another school shooting that happened in her district less than two years ago.

"As the representative from Oxford, Michigan, I cannot believe I am here again to do this 15 months later," Slotkin said. "And I am filled with rage that we have to have another press conference to talk about our children being killed in their schools. And I would say, you either care about protecting kids or you don't. You either care about having an open and honest conversation about what's going on in our society or you don't. But please don't tell me you care about the safety of children if you are not willing to have a conversation about keeping them safe in a place that should be a sanctuary."

Slotkin went on to say that one of the most haunting images for her Monday night was seeing someone in the crowd of students wearing an Oxford Strong sweatshirt, which is in connection to Oxford High School shooting that killed four students.

"And we have children in Michigan that are living through their second school shooting in under a year and a half. If this is not a wake-up call to do something, I don't know what is," Slotkin said. "The fact that we are having this conference so quickly after another mass shooting in our state should be a statement in and of itself."

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon also attended the press conference.

"This is a morning that nobody ever wants to have today," Schor said.

Schor echoed the statements thanking police around the area for their response to the shooting, and both mayors mentioned mental health resources available to students.

Michigan State Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff said in the press conference that classes would be canceled until Monday, but campus operations would resume after two days.

Watch the full press conference in the video player above.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available here.

