Michigan State students react to 1931 abortion ban repeal

When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the 1931 abortion ban off of the books, Michigan State students were happy to share their thoughts.

"What Gov. Whitmer is doing, is really just a movement here," said one student.

A movement that Michigan State students took part in last November with Proposal 3. Students stood in line for hours to cast their votes on Election Day with results showing 89% of voters in the MSU precincts supported Prop 3. Statewide, 56% of voters supported Prop 3, which enshrined abortion rights in the state constitution.

"It's amazing seeing that we do actually have people that care about women's rights and care about our bodies. And having a women governor and living in Michigan now and seeing that is amazing," said another student.

While students we talked to were proud of this decision and this day, there's still a passion running through the MSU campus.

"I'm really upset that someone was trying to make decisions for me as a woman as to what I can and can't do with my body," said another MSU student.

While many are in favor of the repeal at Michigan State, nearly 1.9 million people voted against Proposal 3 in Michigan last November, including Genevieve Marnon with Right to life of Michigan who talked with FOX 47 News about Wednesday's repeal.

