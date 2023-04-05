Gov. Whitmer signs repeal of Michigan's 1931 abortion ban

LANSING, Mich. — It's a historic day in Michigan. More than 90 years after it was passed, the state's 1931 abortion ban has been repealed.

“I am so thrilled to be here today for this historic day for our state, for the residents of our state," said Nicole Wells Stallworth, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan.

For more than a year, Stallworth has been on the front lines of Michigan's debate over reproductive rights.

She was a leading voice in support of Proposal 3, which added abortion rights to the state constitution, and joined Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and others to see a nearly century-old abortion ban repealed.

“Repealing the 1931 criminal abortion ban after decades and a couple of legislative cycles of trying, this is a moment that really represents a new future for Michiganders," she said.

Whitmer campaigned on protecting reproductive rights in Michigan and removing "zombie laws" or out-of-date laws rather from our books. She noted it’s work like that of Prop 3 that will continue moving the state forward.

“I can tell you we are going to win this fight if we just keep organized, stay vigilant, we stay active. So, who would like to watch me slay a zombie?" asked Whitmer before the signing.

Speakers at Wednesday’s event celebrated just how far the fight had taken them but noted clearly the work isn’t done just yet.

“We also have a duty to provide equitable health care for every Michigander," said state Rep. Laurie Pohutsky.

