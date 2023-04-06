Anti-abortion advocates react to repeal of Michigan's 1931 abortion ban

LANSING, Mich. — Passionate and committed, Genevieve Marnon with Right to life of Michigan said she’s always supported the cause.

“I’ve been pro-life my whole life,” she said. “I was that kid that did debates in high school, and in grade school even, I did a debate, a debate on abortion.”

Marnon said that support grew stronger in her adulthood.

Back in November, Marnon was one of nearly 2 million people in Michigan to vote no on Proposal 3, which enshrined abortion rights in the state constitution after it passed with 56% of Michiganders voting for it.

“Prop 3 is way expansive and extreme. It’s way beyond what Roe v. Wade ever did,” she said.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer grabbed her pen and signed the bill to repeal Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban.

“This isn’t just a zombie law that was repealed, she also repealed several other sections that enforce safety,” Marnon said.

"Zombie laws" are out-of-date laws on the books, and while signing the repeal of the 1931 law, Whitmer said "who would like to watch me slay a zombie?"

So now that the abortion ban has been repealed by the governor, what’s next? Marnon said Right to Life of Michigan will work even harder.

“There’s actually a few more guardrails on abortion in the state of Michigan, clinic licensing, 24-hour waiting, parental consent, all of what we were told during the debate at Prop 3 would remain in place, so we will be holding officials accountable making sure they do remain in place,” she said.

