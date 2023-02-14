Michigan lawmakers, officials react to deadly shooting at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers and officials reacted to the deadly shooting on Michigan State University campus that killed three people and injured at least five people .

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent out a statement early Tuesday morning.

“Our Spartan community and Michiganders across the state are devastated.



MSU’s campus is a special place for so many, and it is now the site of another senseless act of gun violence. Parents across Michigan were on pins and needles calling their kids to check in on them and tell them they love them.



It doesn’t have to be this way.



Certain places are supposed to be about community, learning, or joy—elementary schools and college campuses, movie theaters and dance halls, grocery stores and workplaces. They should not be the sites of bloodshed.



This is a uniquely American problem. Too many of us scan rooms for exits when we enter them. We plan who that last text or call would go to. We should not, we cannot, accept living like this.



I want to thank the first responders for their swift actions on the ground tonight and the medical professionals who are working to save lives.



Spartans will cry and hold each other a little closer. We will mourn the loss of beautiful souls and pray for those fighting for their lives in the hospital.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel also issued a statement early Tuesday morning.

“As a parent, there is no greater fear than having your child tell you there is an active shooter at their school. I experienced this terror along with thousands of other MSU families last night. While my Spartan sons are safe, I am mourning the devastating loss and senseless violence. The events at Michigan State University are a tragedy for the entire state of Michigan. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, friends, and loved ones. I want to thank everyone in law enforcement who worked to secure the campus and protect the community. I am hopeful that the investigation reveals how we can better protect our children, our neighbors, and all those who call Michigan home.”

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who represents the East Lansing area, said she was in contact with local officials in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Slotkin then posted a Twitter thread thanking the first responders who went to campus. She said she spent the evening in the East Lansing Police Department.

"The Spartan family is strong, and as devastating as tonight has been, I know that Michiganders and Americans of all stripes are wrapping their arms around East Lansing and our Spartans to mourn alongside us and to lift us up."

It’s hard to describe the agony we’re feeling in East Lansing tonight. Our hearts are breaking for the families of the students who were killed, for those who have been injured, and for the entire Spartan community. 1/ — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) February 14, 2023

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks posted on Twitter following the shooting. Her daughter is a student at MSU.

As the mom of an MSU student, I’m watching with dread as the events on and around campus are unfolding, so grateful and relieved my daughter is answering my texts and calls. My heart is breaking for the parents whose children have been injured or killed. — Senator Winnie Brinks (@WinnieBrinks) February 14, 2023

East Lansing's Interim City Manager Randy Talifarro announced that city offices will be closed to the general public Tuesday except for the Hannah Community Center, which will have drop-in counseling services available starting at 9 a.m.

Talifarro's full statement said:

“The city of East Lansing is mourning the devastating shooting that occurred on the campus of Michigan State University tonight. Our hearts go out to all of the victims of this horrific act of violence as well as their family and friends. East Lansing and MSU have always shared in each other’s victories and each other’s losses. Tonight, we hold space while we grapple with this devastating loss of life together.



We extend our gratitude to our brave first responders who quickly responded to MSU’s campus. Against every natural instinct they ran towards the sound of danger, seeking not their own wellbeing, but instead to protect and serve those in need. And we stand shoulder to shoulder with everyone impacted by tonight’s events. Please know that you’re not alone in your grief. We stand with you and will be here as we seek to heal as a community.”

