Schools across Greater Lansing area cancel classes after deadly shooting at MSU

LANSING, Mich. — Multiple school districts across the Greater Lansing area have canceled classes Tuesday due to the shooting on Michigan State's campus that killed three people and injured at least five people.

Holt Public Schools was one of the first districts to cancel classes Tuesday and said that "safety is our top priority. This includes the mental well-being of students, staff and families."

Holt Public will be closed, tomorrow, February 14, 2023, due to the circumstances unfolding at Michigan State University (MSU). Childcare will also be closed. Safety is our top priority. This includes the mental well-being of students, staff, and families. pic.twitter.com/zHKiNs677M — Holt Public Schools (@HoltPublicSch) February 14, 2023

Meridian Township posted on social media and said "due to the on-going investigation and crisis at Michigan State University, Haslett, Okemos, East Lansing and many other area schools will be closed tomorrow, Feb. 14, 2023."

This is a developing story.

