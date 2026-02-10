Ranger Power officially presents its solar expansion plans to Fayette Township

For a second day in a row, Fayette Township officials and neighbors are meeting to discuss the proposed expansion of Ranger Power's "Heartwood" solar project.

Monday, the Township Board chose a law firm to help it draft a "Compatible Renewable Energy Ordinance".

Tuesday, Ranger Power presents its plans to the Township Planning Commission.

For a second day in a row, Fayette Township officials and neighbors are meeting to discuss the proposed expansion of Ranger Power's "Heartwood" solar project.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Ranger Power presents its solar expansion plans to Fayette Township

Monday, it was the Fayette Township Board meeting at Jonesville High School — a crowd not as large as previous turnout. Still, more than 50 neighbors came to the meeting.

"Renewable energy projects, land use authority, state preemption, and local zoning powers are not theoretical questions. They will determine what our township looks like for decades," noted one during public comment.

Several neighbors repeated their objections to more solar in Fayette Township.

Not everyone was opposed.

"This will border some land that we own and farm right next to it. I'd rather look at solar panels than more, other building construction," says farmer Andy Welden. He says he believes more solar will keep the Township small and rural.

Tonight, Ranger Power presents its expansion plans to the Fayette Township Planning Commission.

The Company has indicated it will wait no more than 30 days for the Township to pass what's called a "Compatible Renewable Energy Ordinance", or "CREO". Without such an ordinance, Michigan's Public Act 233 may be invoked, allowing the state to override local considerations.

CHECK OUT OUR PREVIOUS COVERAGE HERE, HERE AND HERE.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.