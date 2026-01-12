Neighbors to speak out about solar project near Jonesville

Neighbors here in Hillsdale County say they'll be at a Fayette Township Board meeting Monday night to speak out about a potential new solar project in their neighborhood.

The Board will meet at Jonesville High School to accommodate expected turnout.

"Heartwood 2" is what Chicago-based Ranger Power is calling the proposed expansion of its solar project across Eastern Fayette Township.

"We're expecting a good turnout," says Steve Oleszkowicz — the man behind nosolarfayette.com. Oleszkowicz says he would be impacted by the expansion of the "Heartwood" solar project into Eastern Fayette Township.

Last week we showed you the overflow crowd at a Township Planning Commission meeting in Jonesville about the possible expansion of the Heartwood solar project. Due to the turnout, the meeting had to be postponed to another time and a bigger venue (Monday, January 19th at Jonesville High School).

Tonight, neighbors like Steve Oleszkowicz say they'll be at the Fayette Township Board meeting at Jonesville High School to speak out about phase 2 of a solar project in their neighborhood.

Ranger Power is the company behind the project known as "Heartwood", and is already installing hundreds of acres of solar panels like the ones you see behind me here on the West side of the Township.

Oleszkowicz says one of his goals tonight is to get the Township to hire a lawyer versed in these kinds of projects: "They need the right counsel to move forward."

Oleszkowicz and others are objecting to what they call possible conflicts of interest.

I asked Planning Commission Chair Steve McElroy about that last week. He told me he does stand to benefit from the project because of land he would lease, and plans to recuse himself from any decision on what's being called Heartwood 2.

