Fayette Township postpones Planning Commission meeting on solar expansion again

For the second time in as many weeks, the Fayette Township Planning Commission postponed a meeting on a proposal to bring more industrial-scale solar to the community.

With recusals of interested members and questions about who should or shouldn't be on the Planning Commission, deliberations on the expansion of a large-scale solar project in Fayette Township are on hold.

Large crowds of neighbors gathered at Jonesville High School for a meeting of the Fayette Township Planning Commission Monday night, with pushback during public comment against the possible expansion of Ranger Power's large-scale "Heartwood" solar project in Fayette Township.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Fayette Township postpones Planning Commission meeting on solar again

Two Fayette Township Planning Commission members — Chairman Steve McElroy and Dale Baker — both recused themselves at the start of the meeting to audience applause. Both say they intend to lease land to the Heartwood project.

A third Commission member was not present and, after questions about who's allowed to serve on the Planning Commission, the acting chair adjourned the meeting.

Ranger Power Development Manager Brady Friss says he and a colleague were ready to address neighbors: "We were ready to provide some information on the project but ultimately we want to be respectful of the local officials and the residents' time here tonight."

The Chicago-based company is looking to expand with "Heartwood 2" on the Township's East side — the Company says it would mean another thousand acres of solar panels.

Opponents of the project circulated a 10-step plan they say is needed, including replacing one of the Township Board members on the Planning Commission with someone else.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.