Strong opposition to solar expansion in Fayette Township

In Hillsdale County, neighbors are pushing back hard against Ranger Power's "Heartwood 2" solar project.

The project is a proposed expansion into hundreds of acres on the East side of Fayette Township.

Fayette Township's Board and Planning Commission meetings have seen sizeable turnout of neighbors for public comment — most speakers saying they oppose the project.

Fayette Township Hall in Jonesville is not where Fayette Township Board will be meeting Monday night. Instead, as it says on a sign posted on the front of the building, the Fayette Township Board will be meeting at the Jonesville High School cafetorium.

That's because large numbers of neighbors here in Hillsdale County have been turning out to protest the expansion of a solar project that is already underway in Western Fayette Township.

As you head West out of Jonesville, you can see the solar panels already going in on hundreds of acres.

The project is called Heartwood, and the company behind it, Chicago-based Ranger Power, wants to expand it over here on the East side of the Township.

Proponents, including the Company itself, cite economic and environmental benefits. Meanwhile, opponents are concerned about impact on their quality of life, the rural environment, and home values in the neighborhood.

Possible conflicts of interest have already led to recusals on both the Township Board and the Planning Commission, and a large crowd is once again expected at tonight's Township Board meeting at Jonesville High School.

