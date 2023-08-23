Downtown Jackson fire may have an environmental impact

JACKSON, Mich. — A massive fire took place Tuesday afternoon in downtown Jackson at an abandoned factory. Though the flames have been extinguished, crews remain on the scene, and the focus is now the impact on the environment.

The old Spartan Corp building located on West North Street has caused disruption throughout the city.

Aaron Dimick, City of Jackson Public Information Officer, shares, "There are multiple safety concerns. Number one, we do not want any vehicles or pedestrians around the area, because West North Street is closed. There is a lot of debris from the fire. The building is partially collapsed, and could very well collapse again."

The other concern is the environmental impact. Representatives from the EPA are in Jackson to gather and test the debris that has blown throughout that side of the city.

"Until we understand what is going on with the debris, we ask people to stay away from it," Dimick continued. "So, if it's in your yard, your vehicle...don't touch it. Stay away from it until we have a good idea of what it contains."

Jackson Public Schools have, so far, canceled school Wednesday, what was supposed to be the first day of the 2023 school year.

After speaking to one of the superintendents, they shared that they are relying on the EPA to share when they can safely open as they are airing on the side of caution.

With that, another concern citizens of Jackson have is surrounding the air quality. Dimick explained "We're also monitoring the air quality. There has been monitoring all over the city of Jackson and there have been no air quality concerns that have been found."

As testing continues, we'll keep you updated on the latest.

