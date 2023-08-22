Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodJackson - Hillsdale

Actions

Large Fire North of Downtown Jackson

Large Fire North of Downtown Jackson
Jackson fire
Matt Jarchow
Jackson fire
Jackson fire
Posted at 1:45 PM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 14:25:42-04

JACKSON — The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a fire at a commercial building in the area of Cooper Street and North Street.

Jackson fire 2
Jackson Fire 2

Authorities say the fire is bringing possible breathing and health hazards to the area and is encouraging residents to close windows and turn off air conditioning.

Jackson Fire 3
Jackson Fire

Crews are on scene and authorities say it may take several hours to put out the fire. The cause is still unknown.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you updates as they develop.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter