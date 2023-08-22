Large Fire North of Downtown Jackson

JACKSON — The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a fire at a commercial building in the area of Cooper Street and North Street.

Matt Jarchow Jackson Fire 2

Authorities say the fire is bringing possible breathing and health hazards to the area and is encouraging residents to close windows and turn off air conditioning.

Matt Jarchow Jackson Fire

Crews are on scene and authorities say it may take several hours to put out the fire. The cause is still unknown.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you updates as they develop.