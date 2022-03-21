Project on West Avenue in Jackson will replace water main, add and remove traffic signals

JACKSON, Mich. — Motorists are going to want to avoid West Avenue on the southwest side of Jackson as much as possible during construction season, according to the city, because of a million dollar project coming in two phases to redo water lines and install traffic signals.

The first phase starts in April 18 to replace underground water infrastructure. Crews will replace a four-inch water main between Carlton Boulevard and West Michigan Avenue that has been in place for 100 years. Officials say this means there is not good water pressure in that section of town which could impact things such as responding to a fire.

The work is expected to be completed in July.

After a short break, crews will begin replacing traffic signals on South West Avenue from Morrell Street to Washington Avenue.

A traffic signal will be converted into a four way stop at West Avenue and Washington Avenue due to a large reduction in traffic after converting West Washington from one-way traffic to two-way traffic.

At Franklin Street, there will be a new traffic signal as well.

“This is going to equate to less stops or more efficient stops for people who are traveling through the area and it’s very well known there have been a lot of traffic concerns,” Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick said.

“There’s been several deadly accidents over the past few years, so really looking at what kind of environmental redesigns that we can do in that area to make that a safer intersection because we know that it has brought on some problems.”

In recent years, the city has taken down trees to improve sight lines and making people more aware of the intersection at West and Morrell.

“When you know that construction is happening just avoid this area of stuff. West altogether, just really prepare for taking an alternative route. Probably South Brown Street or Fourth Street is going to be your best bet to get around this construction. Using West Michigan and Morrell Street to get to those areas,” Dimick said.

The city will spend around $964,000 from its water and sewer funds to replace the water main. Most of the $1.2 million to replace traffic signals will be coming from the state and federal government. The city is responsible for around $200,000.

Officials say when the project is over they believe motorists will have a better experience traveling up and down South West Avenue due to better traffic signals meaning less time sitting in an intersection and better traffic flow.

