JACKSON, Mich — As Eaton Aerospace workers took a strike on East Michigan Avenue in Jackson, a truck jumped the curb and hit the picket lines on a night in late September.

VIDEO SHOWS SCENE OF THE CRIME:

Driver sentenced for hitting striking workers in Jackson, killing one

Now, a man has been sentenced to prison in the case.

Authorities said 24-year-old Jayden Chase was the driver. He pleaded no contest to two felonies in the case and was sentenced late last week to more than seven years in prison.

At the spot where striker Seth Webb died after being hit by the truck, a shrine is still here in his memory.

SEE OUR PREVIOUS COVERAGE HERE, HERE, AND HERE.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.